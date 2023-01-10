TÜRKIYE LAUNCHES THIS YEARS INTL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

Public scholarship applications opened on Tuesday for international students considering to study at Turkish universities this year.

The Türkiye Scholarships program, also known as Türkiye Burslari, offers a range of programs for undergraduate, graduate, research, and language education opportunities in Türkiye's most prestigious universities for international students and researchers.

Applications for the scholarships, provided by the country's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), will be open online until Feb. 20 at the website tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr.

Having received consistently high application numbers through the years, the program is intended to build a network of future leaders committed to strengthening cooperation between countries and mutual understanding between communities.

Established in 2012, the YTB is responsible for coordinating activities of Turks living abroad and developing relations through economic, social, and cultural activities.