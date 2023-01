Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the InterContinental Presidente Mexico City hotel in Mexico City,Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.

Trudeau and Biden are being hosted by Mexico for a North American leaders summit.