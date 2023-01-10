PKK/YPG TERROR GROUPS SO-CALLED SWEDISH REPRESENTATIVE TO APPEAR IN COURT ON MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES

Shiyar Ali, the so-called Swedish representative of the PKK/YPG terror group, will reportedly be in court Jan. 16 to answer to "money laundering" charges, the Expressen newspaper said Tuesday.

Ali, 59, will appear before the Stockholm Nacka District Court on suspicion of laundering around €400,000 (nearly $430,000), according to the newspaper.

He brought the money, which he claimed to be "aid collected for the north of Syria," from the so-called PKK/YPG office in Troisdorf, located between Cologne and Bonn, Germany, on Oct. 27, 2017.

That year, Swedish police raided the Newroz TV (Aryen) channel, which was making propaganda for the terror group in Europe and in Stockholm. Authorities seized €400,000 and accused Ali of "forgery in documents and money laundering."

According to the report, Per Orneus, ambassador for the Syria crisis in the Swedish Foreign Ministry, will testify regarding humanitarian aid in northern Syria where the PKK/YPG terror group is present.

Anna Erhardt, press advisor to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, did not respond to Anadolu Agency's question regarding the matter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.