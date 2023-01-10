German gas storage estimated to be two-thirds full by end of winter

Germany's gas storage facilities will likely still be well-filled at the end of this winter despite its energy crisis, according to an industry estimate on Tuesday.



Assuming "normal" temperatures, the storage facilities are estimated to be 65% full at the end of April, the association for gas and hydrogen facilities Initiative Energien Speichern (INES) reported from Berlin.



That would be significantly more than in 2022, when the figure was 26% at the end of March and 35% at the end of April.



Currently, gas storage facilities are filled to around 91%.



Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the German government has been urging its citizens to save energy as well as attempting to secure alternative sources to make up for cutting off its biggest gas supplier, Russia.



Tuesday's figures show that these measures - along with stretches of mild temperatures - likely have been enough to get the country through winter.



The calculations modelled this winter's estimated temperatures off those of 2016.



Even assuming extremely low temperatures and the unfolding of other unexpected events, the association does not expect a gas shortage.



"If the current strong energy saving continues, Germany will get through the winter well," said INES managing director Sebastian Bleschke.



The association has 14 member companies, which own over 90% of Germany's gas storage capacities.



