Prime Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine has largest minefield in the world

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Russian war in Ukraine has created a minefield of 250,000 square kilometres in size in his country.



"It is currently the largest minefield in the world," Shmyhal told South Korea's Yonhap news agency in an interview published on Sunday.



The mined area, according to Shmyhal, is equivalent to more than 40% of Ukraine's total land area.



"It's not only making it difficult for people to travel, but also causing major disruptions in farming, which is one of our main industries," he said.



Of the Russian war, he said, the residential areas of civilians were hit the hardest.



"Russia is targeting infrastructure in heavily populated areas," Shmyhal told Yonhap further.



In addition, industrial facilities such as chemical plants, steel mills and travel infrastructure were among the targets of the invader.



