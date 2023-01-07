Zelensky accuses Russian army of attacking Ukrainian positions despite ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of carrying out an attack on Ukraine during the 36-hour ceasefire declared by the Orthodox for the Christmas holiday.

Zelensky once again celebrated the Orthodox Christmas in his video message.

Noting that the National Security Council of Ukraine approved the work plan for 2023, Zelensky said that this year, the country's struggle for independence and the development of defense opportunities will be their priority.

Stating that he signed the decree on imposing sanctions on Russian citizens who support Russia's attack policy on Ukraine, Zelenskiy said that such sanction decisions will be taken against these people in the future also.

Zelensky said that the Russian army did not comply with President Vladimir Putin's order to the Ministry of Defense to implement a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine as of 12:00 yesterday.

"The world saw once again today how wrong any word from Moscow is. They said something about the so-called ceasefire, but the truth is that Russian shells hit Bahmut and other Ukrainian positions again."

Zelensky stated that re-establishing peace in Ukraine would be possible only after the withdrawal of the Russian army from his country.