UKRAINES PRIMARY GOAL IN 2023 IS TO ACHIEVE VICTORY OVER RUSSIA - PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

Ukraine's primary goal in 2023 is to achieve victory over Russia - parliament speaker

Ukraine's parliament speaker on Saturday said Ukraine's main priority this year is to achieve victory over Russia.

"Victory is our primary goal and we will definitely achieve it," Ruslan Stefanchuk said, responding to a question by Anadolu Agency on Ukraine's primary goal in 2023.

Ukrainians, living under the shadow of blasts for nearly 11 months, flocked into churches for Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

Stefanchuk noted that they are praying for the victory of Ukraine on Christmas.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also attended the Christmas mass held at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

This year, Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv officiated the first Christmas mass as the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church since it broke ties with Russia.