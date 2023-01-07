News World UN: Taliban restrictions on women usher in ‘new period of crisis’

UN: Taliban restrictions on women usher in ‘new period of crisis’

DPA WORLD Published January 07,2023 Subscribe

Schoolgirls sit at the schoolyard in Herat on August 17, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. (AFP File Photo)

The United Nations diplomatic mission in Afghanistan says the war-torn country is entering a new period of crisis.



The warning comes weeks after the de facto Taliban government banned Afghan women from university education and work with the aid agencies, citing hijab issues.



On Saturday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the bans will harm all Afghans.



Several aid agencies including the UN have already suspended their aid programmes in protest at the Taliban's recent decisions.



UN top envoy Markus Potzel recently met with the Taliban's higher education minister, Mohammad Nadeem, calling for the urgent lifting of the bans.



Nadeem, who is considered to be a close aide of the Taliban's supreme leader, is a hardline cleric who is publicly defending the ban on women's education.



The Taliban have massively restricted women's rights since taking power in August 2021 and has refused to show any flexibility despite the international outcry. Girls and women are now largely excluded from public life.



Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is considered precarious. Since the Taliban returned to power last year amid the withdrawal of international troops, the economy has collapsed.





















