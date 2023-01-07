Japanese plane makes emergency landing after bomb threat

An aerial view shows a Jetstar plane after the budget carrier made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan. (REUTERS)

A Japanese airplane made an emergency landing on Saturday morning after a bomb threat, local media reported.

A passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing at Chubu Airport shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday (2230GMT Friday). It was heading from Narita Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the broadcaster, the Narita Airport received a call from a man from Germany at around 6:20 a.m., saying in English that he had planted a 100-kilogram plastic bomb in the cargo room of the Jetstar plane.

Authorities temporarily closed the runway that delayed or canceled some flights. However, police said they could not find any suspicious objects in the plane, the report said.

The plane had 136 passengers and six crew members onboard.

According to Kyodo News Agency, at least five passengers sustained minor injuries while evacuating from the plane but no one was hospitalized.





















