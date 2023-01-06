Russian ambassador accuses US of dragging on Ukraine war

Russia's ambassador to the US has accused Washington of a lack of willingness to end the war in Ukraine, started by Moscow more than 10 months ago, following an US announcement to supply Kiev with armoured personnel carriers.



All recent US actions directly show that Washington has no desire for a political solution in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in Washington on Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.



"No doubt should be left with anyone about the one responsible for protraction of the recent conflict," Antonov added.



The comments come after the US and Germany announced they will supply Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers, the first Western-designed infantry fighting vehicles that Kiev will receive.



The announcement follows a French decision earlier this week to supply reconnaissance vehicles described as "light tanks."



Antonov said the weapons delivered to Kiev were lacking a "defensive nature" as claimed by Western countries.



The US decision to supply Bradley infantry fighting vehicles was confirmation "that the United States was not going to listen to repeated calls of the Russian side to take into consideration possible implication of such dangerous course of Washington," the ambassador said.

