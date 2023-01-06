Brazilian dies at Nazare giant wave surfing hotspot

A Brazilian man died Thursday while surfing the celebrated Atlantic waves in Portugal, home of the "Nazare Canyon", rated as one of the sport's biggest and most terrifying challenges.

"A 47-year-old man, of Brazilian nationality, died this afternoon after falling while practicing surfing in Praia do Norte," the National Maritime Authority said in a statement.

"The rescuers found that the victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, immediately starting resuscitation manoeuvres on the sand. After several attempts, it was not possible to reverse the situation."

The "Nazare Canyon" lies just off the eastern Atlantic coast. It boasts a depth of 5km and is 170km long.

According to local sources interviewed by AFP, the victim was Marcio Freire, a veteran surfer who lived for 20 years in Hawaii, the sport's traditional homeland.

The sources also said that sea conditions were not particularly dangerous on Thursday.

Nazare is where German surfer Sebastian Steudtner set the world record for the biggest wave ever surfed -- an 86ft (26.2m) breaker -- on October 29, 2020.

Several accidents have occurred at the spot since American Garett McNamara introduced it to the giant wave surfing community in the early 2010s.

However, none had been fatal until Thursday.























