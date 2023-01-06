2022 SETS RECORD AS FRANCES HOTTEST YEAR YET

The just-concluded 2022 now stands as France's hottest year on record, the French national weather service said on Friday in a statement.

The average temperature reached 14.5C (58.1F) in 2022, breaking the last record, set in 2020.

According to Meteo France, 2022 was the hottest year ever since records began being kept in 1900.

"2022 is a symptom of climate change in France," the state weather service said, adding that it was also the second-driest year since 1959, when record keeping began in this category.