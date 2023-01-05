News World Northern Ireland secretary’s Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been hacked days after the Twitter profile of another Cabinet minister was altered.



On Monday morning, Heaton-Harris's account posted a spate of tweets, suggesting security had been compromised.



Some of the tweets included swear words and one a racial slur.



The Northern Ireland secretary deleted the tweets and wrote on his account: "My Twitter account was hacked this morning, messages not posted by me have been deleted."



However, the tweet disappeared shortly afterwards and his account posted a string of further tweets, which suggested security had once again been compromised.



In one, the account said: "We are passing a new law soon, all transgenders and homosexuals will now serve 10 years behind bars."



The tweet was posted twice as whoever appeared to hack into Heaton-Harris's account spelt "serve" as "server" the first time.



Eventually, the Northern Ireland secretary appeared to get hold of his account, as the posts were deleted and he apologized in a new tweet.



He said: "I'm afraid my Twitter account was hacked overnight and someone posted some deeply unpleasant stuff on my account for which I can only apologize."



Heaton-Harris's account being exposed comes just over a week after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's account fell victim to hackers.





