Russia to start mass production of new anti-drone systems in coming months

Russia said on Wednesday that mass production of new electronic warfare and anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems will start in the next couple of months.

"Within 1-2 months it is planned to complete state tests and switch to mass production of a fundamentally new generation of aviation and ground electronic warfare and combat UAVs." Russian state-owned defense enterprise Rostec said on Telegram.

The statement also said that Rostec is increasing the pace and volume of production of weapons, special and military equipment.

"We are talking about attack and transport helicopters, new and modernized combat fighters, front-line bombers, strategic missile carriers, transport and combat training aircraft," the statement noted.

It further said that Rostec and its enterprises transfer batches to the Russian military of small arms and ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes, man-portable anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-tank systems.

"Rostec also produces ground, air and sea-based electronic warfare equipment, state identification equipment, special-purpose measuring equipment, and much more," the statement added.