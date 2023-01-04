BERLIN POLICE: 145 SUSPECTS DETAINED AFTER NEW YEARS EVE VIOLENCE

Berlin police on Tuesday said 145 people were detained in connection with New Year's Eve clashes during which 41 police officers were injured.



All the suspects, most of them men, were later released, a spokesperson said.



A total of 18 different nationalities were registered among those detained. Among the suspects were 45 with German citizenship, 27 with Afghan nationality and 21 Syrians.



A total of 355 cases had been initiated following the violence at the turn of the year.



Investigations are under way for, among other things, breach of the peace, assault on and resistance against law enforcement officers and rescue workers, dangerous bodily harm and causing an explosion.



The political debate about violence against police and rescue workers continues to gain momentum in Germany. In order to prevent such attacks in the future, a round table with politicians and practitioners as well as new approaches in integration policy are needed quickly, the police union (GdP) demanded on Tuesday.



"We need this debate immediately, and we need results, clear concepts and a plan on who has to implement what," said the GdP's federal chairman, Jochen Kopelke.



A night of operations with shocking incidents like the one on Saturday night must not be repeated next year, he stressed, "so the time frame is set."



