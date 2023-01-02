 Contact Us
News World U.S. FAA slows air traffic over Florida due to computer problem

U.S. FAA slows air traffic over Florida due to computer problem

The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 02,2023
Subscribe
U.S. FAA SLOWS AIR TRAFFIC OVER FLORIDA DUE TO COMPUTER PROBLEM

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it had slowed flight volume over Florida as it worked to resolve a problem with an air traffic computer system.

The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details.

The issue emerged after a massive winter storm snarled air travel during the Christmas holiday season, crippling operations at low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines.