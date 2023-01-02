Ukraine destroys 45 UAVs in 1st Russian attack of new year: Zelensky

A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in front of a residential building in the Ukrainian capita Kyiv on December 31, 2022. (AFP)

Ukraine's president announced Sunday that the Air Force and anti-aircraft batteries destroyed 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Russian forces in an attack on the capital Kyiv.

In a video message posted on his Telegram account, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces destroyed 13 attack UAVs late Saturday and 32 on Sunday.

He noted that Russian forces have been launching Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones across the country.

"They cannot steal even a single year from Ukraine. They will not be able to take away our independence," Zelensky said, adding they will continue to fight for Ukraine's independence.