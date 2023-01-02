N.KOREAS KIM PROMOTES EX-DEFENSE CHIEF AS MILITARY COMMISSION SECRETARY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promoted his former defense minister as the country's top soldier under himself.

The move was announced on Sunday after the ruling Workers' Party Korea (WPK) convention held last week.

"Pak Jong-chon was dismissed and Ri Yong Gil was elected as secretary of the Central (military) Commission," the Pyongyang-based Central News Agency reported.

Ri is a former defense minister. He will also act as vice chairman of the commission which is led by Kim himself.

Pak is among several officials who were replaced during the 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th WPK Central Committee, held last week from Monday to Saturday.

During the annual gathering of the WPK Central Committee, officials leading different ministries and departments under Kim are often reshuffled.

Pak was promoted to the rank of marshal in October after becoming a four-star general in 2019.

Kim also named Kang Sun-nam as the country's new defense minister.

The dismissal of Pak, however, comes as high tensions have persisted for several weeks on the Korean Peninsula.

While Pyongyang has launched dozens of projectiles and missiles, the South Korean and US militaries have held several joint drills.

Seoul and Washington are also discussing joint "planning and exercises" involving the nuclear arsenal of the US.



