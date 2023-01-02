Gunmen attack prison in northern Mexico, killing 14

Members of the Mexican Army secure an area outside the prison of Ciudad Juarez number 3 after an attack in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, on January 1, 2023. (AFP)

Gunmen opened fire on a prison in Mexico's northeastern city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, leaving 10 guards and four inmates dead, according to local authorities.

Thirteen people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped, reports said.

Heavily armed gunmen in armored vehicles arrived at the prison around 7 a.m. local time (1400GMT) and opened fire on the guards, according to reports.

A prison break followed what is believed to be a coordinated attack.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office later announced on social media that the situation at the prison had been brought under control following a joint operation by the Mexican military, the National Guard and local police.

In a subsequent statement, the attorney general's office provided the names of the inmates being treated for injuries.

Violence in Ciudad Juarez, located across the border from El Paso, Texas, has continued unbated, with relentless attacks by criminal groups seeking to take control of the city.

On Aug. 11 last year, a riot at the same prison spread to the streets of the city, with criminals using firearms and Molotov cocktails to attack civilians and local businesses.

The attack left 11 dead, including a four-year-old boy.