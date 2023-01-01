Lula vows to 'rebuild' Brazil in inaugural speech

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed Sunday to "rebuild the country, with the people," after taking office for a third term at the head of the Latin American giant.

The veteran leftist also promised to fight to improve life for poor Brazilians, work toward racial and gender equality, and achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, in an inaugural speech that capped his political comeback after he defeated far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in a bitterly divisive election.