Zelensky aide: Russia wants 'to kill as many civilians as possible'

Russia's wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities at the turn of the year signalled that "Russia no longer has any military objectives," a top official in Kiev said on Sunday.



Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter that Moscow has switched strategy after 10 months of grinding war on its neighbour.



"Mass shelling of the centres of large cities of Ukraine on the night of December 31 to January 1 speaks of yet another change in the type of war," he wrote.



"Russia no longer has any military objectives. It is trying to kill as many civilians, and destroy as many civilian sites, as possible. War for the sake of killing."



Russia launched a barrage of so-called kamikaze drones against Ukrainian cities in the final hours of 2022. According to the Ukrainian military leadership, the Iranian-made Shahed-type drones were all shot down before they reached their targets. Many of the drones were aimed at Kiev and the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

