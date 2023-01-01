After lighting fireworks in Kiev, man now faces five years in prison

One Kiev resident's personal fireworks display for New Year's Eve, staged amid regular Russian rocket attacks on the city, may cost him a prison sentence.



The 47-year-old's use of pyrotechnics comes in spite of Ukraine's general ban on fireworks during its wartime state of emergency, which has left major cities - routinely hit by missile strikes - on edge and wary of sudden bangs and explosions.



"He now faces five years of imprisonment," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a public message on Telegram on Sunday.



Residents had informed the police about the use of fireworks despite the ban.



Police, who arrested the man and confiscated a stockpile of pyrotechnics in his flat, said he will now be charged with disturbing the peace.



Shortly after the illegal fireworks, an air alert was sounded in Kiev as Russia launched a wave of so-called kamikaze drones at the Ukrainian capital.

