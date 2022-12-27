News World Russian troops claim successful front line attacks in Ukraine

(REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's military said on Tuesday it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on front line positions stretching from Kherson in the south to Kharkiv to the north-east.



For instance, some 60 Ukrainian soldiers were "destroyed" in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the TASS state news agency reported, citing the Defence Ministry in Moscow.



In the neighbouring Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.



Kiev has not commented and the battlefield reports on either side are often impossible to confirm.



Earlier, Russia's FSB domestic security service said four Ukrainian saboteurs were killed on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk region.



They were said to have been carrying home-made explosive devices, foreign arms and ammunition, as well as communications and navigation equipment, to conduct terrorist attacks on Russian territory.



Ukrainian media reported that the men were performing military duties as part of the fight against the Russia invasion.



A soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the death of his comrades on Telegram, with their names and photos also published. However, he believed that the men were killed by a mine blast. According to the FSB, they died on Sunday.



























