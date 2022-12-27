Kiev must expect sudden power cuts all winter long

Kiev residents will have to expect repeated sudden emergency power cuts until the end of winter, according to the city administration.



"We will have to live under these conditions for the whole winter," the deputy head of the city administration, Petro Panteleyev, said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday. The power supply in Kiev, like in other Ukrainian cities, has been massively disrupted by Russian missile attacks.



Electricians were working around the clock to repair the system, but the situation remained difficult, Panteleyev admitted. Especially on working days, when there is increased electricity consumption, the capacities are not sufficient, the official warned.



Since October, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy supply infrastructure with missiles. The danger of further attacks remains acute, the Ukrainian general staff warned in its situation report on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had previously stated that Ukraine could spend New Year's Eve without emergency shutdowns if there was no further shelling. However, he admitted that there was a great danger that the Russian military would again target the power supply in Ukraine.



