UKRAINES MELNYK DEMANDS WESTERN FIGHTER JETS, WARSHIPS

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk has demanded Western fighter jets and warships in addition to tanks, in an interview with dpa, following a US pledge to provide Patriot air defence systems.



Ukraine was very grateful for the "new brave steps" taken by the United States, Melnyk said. "But it is clear: there are still many taboos to be broken. We urgently need Western tanks, fighter jets, warships, multiple rocket launchers, ammunition."



This was his only Christmas wish, the former ambassador to Germany said. Otherwise the war would drag on and bring more suffering, death and devastation to Ukraine, Melnyk added.



Melnyk said Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing his military and citizens for a very long war, mobilizing all available resources.



"The Ukrainians are ready to fight for the liberation of their homeland, including Crimea, as long as we breathe. That is certain, no matter what our partners will do," he added.



Melnyk rejected negotiations with Russia, calling the Kremlin's talk of an apparent willingness to negotiate "pure bluff."



He categorically ruled out the possibility of Ukraine relinquishing any parts of its territory. "This is unacceptable for Kiev. It will never happen," Melnyk said.