Kazakhstan has given Ukraine 41 generators to alleviate the energy crisis, according to Kiev.



"We have received a wonderful gift under the Christmas tree from our brother nation of Kazakhstan: 41 powerful generators for our medical facilities," the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Facebook.



The generators are to be used in the regions worst affected by Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure, the ministry said, naming Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv.