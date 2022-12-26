Cricketer Usman Khawaja says he was harassed for being Muslim

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja said on Sunday that he had been harassed for being Muslim.

After cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan complained on Twitter about security personnel at cricket venues around Australia stopping him and questioning his credentials several times, Khawaja replied with his own experience.

"You get use to it. I got stopped 3 times last year at our hotel, while in Australian Kit and asked if I was with the Australian Cricket team..." he tweeted.

The 36-year-old batsman made headlines in Australia for being the first person of Pakistani heritage and Muslim faith to represent the Australian men's cricket team.

Khawaja, who has scored nearly 4,000 runs for the Australian cricket team so far, is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the sport.