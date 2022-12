News World Antelopes escape during circus performance in Germany

DPA WORLD Published December 26,2022

Two antelopes escaped during a circus performance on Christmas Day and ran loose in the German city of Nuremberg, local police said on Monday.



When a circus employee led five animals into the ring during Sunday's show, a gust of wind caused a barrier to falling down. Two antelopes were so frightened that they jumped over a fence and fled.



According to the police, the animals' open-air outing ended after an hour. The antelopes were brought back home with bloody hooves by emergency services.