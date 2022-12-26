3 Russian servicemen killed by wreckage of destroyed Ukrainian drone

Three Russian servicemen were killed by the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone destroyed near a base in southwestern Russia early on Monday.

"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by state news agency TASS.

The drone's falling wreckage fatally wounded "three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield," the statement said.

There was no damage to any aviation equipment, according to the ministry.

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, denied that an emergency has been declared in residential areas of the city of Engels.

"There is absolutely no threat to residents. All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far beyond the borders of the country," he said in a Telegram post.