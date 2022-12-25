ZELENSKYS ADVISER: PUTIN CERTAINLY DOES NOT WANT TO NEGOTIATE

News World Zelensky's adviser: Putin certainly does not want to negotiate

Despite Vladimir Putin's repeated hints at his willingness to talk in the Ukraine war, Kyiv thinks nothing of the Russian president's words.



"Russia does not want negotiations and is trying to evade responsibility [for the war]," Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted on Sunday. "This is obvious, so we are moving towards a tribunal."



Kyiv thinks that Russia's political and military leadership should stand trial for the war before an international tribunal modelled on the Nuremberg trials of the Nazis in World War II.



"Russia alone attacked Ukraine and is killing its citizens," Podolyak further wrote. There are no other "sides, motives or geopolitics," he added.



Putin has indicated a willingness to negotiate several times in recent days, but without addressing the preconditions set by Kyiv. While Moscow would negotiate on the basis of the current course of the front line, Kyiv is first demanding the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, including Crimea which was occupied in 2014, as well as reparations.











