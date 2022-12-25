British ambulance staff deliver aid to Ukraine

British ambulance staff have been delivering medical equipment, vehicles and aid to war-torn Ukraine.



David 'Dai' Morris, an advanced paramedic practitioner for the Welsh Ambulance Service, has driven on several occasions up to 2,000 miles from his home in South Wales to Ukraine.



He has managed to transport with the help of others, up to 40 decommissioned emergency vehicles, filled with medical aid, including intensive care equipment, paramedic trauma equipment, generators, maternity and paediatric equipment along with first aid provisions.



This will help bring vital lifesaving care to Ukrainians remaining in towns and cities under attack from Russia.



"Being ex-military, the sights of civilian refugees and civilian casualties stirred something inside of me that made me want to do whatever I could to help," he said.



"As a result, I have travelled alone as well as with others and several charities to take ambulances as well as medical equipment and aid from the UK to Ukraine.



"My first trip was an eye opener. Evidence of conflict, deprivation and suffering is everywhere.



"I left with three other people and took four decommissioned ambulances, filled with medical provisions designated for Lviv.



"As we had driven the ambulances there, our journey back started on foot, before we were able to get a bus, then train and connecting flight back.



"I missed my connecting train as I had decided that I would spend my remaining money on 50 Big Mac Meals and 75 Happy Meals for the women and child refugees I met."

