More than 200 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists killed in Nigerian military airstrike

The Nigeria air force killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid with the Super Tucano light fighter jet in the Sambisa Forest in the northeastern state of Borno, a military expert told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

There has been no official confirmation from the military but Zaga Zola Makama said no fewer than 200 Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents had been neutralized.

The jet was procured by the government to fight insurgents.

Makama said military operations were conducted when the terrorists were meeting in the forest and ISWAP top commanders were among those neutralized.

Makama said inadequate drugs and a lack of treatment for various injuries the terrorists sustained in the strike led to their demise.

Also, police confirmed 503 suspects had been arrested for terrorism, rape and culpable homicide across the state.

State Police Commissioner Abdu Umar said the arrests were made between January and December.