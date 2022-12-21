BIDEN TO HAMMER RUSSIAS WAGNER GROUP WITH TOUGHER EXPORT CURBS -SOURCES

 Contact Us
Published December 21,2022
The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia's Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, will now face tough new curbs on access to technology made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter was not yet public.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.