Ukraine should work to boost global support amid war, Zelensky says

Ukraine should strive to increase the global support for Kyiv next year, the nation's president said, as its war with Russia has continued for almost one year.

"The key task for all of us now-my task, and that of each of our diplomats and officials-is that world support for Ukraine next year not just remains at the same level as this year, but increases," Zelensky said in a video address to the public late Monday.

He said bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities fit precisely under indicators such as weapons, ammunition and new defense capabilities.

"This is artillery-we need more guns, shells, these are modern tanks that have not yet been delivered to Ukraine, these are longer-range MLRS, modern and truly effective air defense," Zelensky elaborated, referring to multiple rocket launch systems in MLRS.

He urged Ukrainians whose opinion are heard in the media to do all they can to help the Ukrainian army acquire all they need, adding that the main thing is to speak for Ukraine with "one voice and defend our (Ukraine's) common interest."

He also said that the city of Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, is the hottest spot in the entire front line between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelensky added that more consumers were disconnected to the country's energy system on Tuesday compared to Monday due to several drone strikes in the morning.

"Repairmen, as always, work very actively, around the clock. They are trying to restore power supply as soon as possible, at least at the level that generation can provide. It will be done," he said.

Zelensky's comments on electricity came as several explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv on Monday morning, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.