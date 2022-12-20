Türkiye voices support for peace, stability in Balkans

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop reaffirmed Ankara's support Tuesday for peace and stability in the Balkans.

"The preservation of peace and stability in the Balkans is also extremely important for the security of Europe," Sentop said in a meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart, Talat Xhaferi, in the capital of Skopje.

He said recent problems at the regional and global levels have made it necessary to act together.

Sentop stressed the importance of mutual efforts to further develop relations between Türkiye and North Macedonia.

"We should develop these good relations on multilateral platforms as well as bilaterally,'' he said.

Xhaferi pointed out that cooperation between the two countries is dynamic at all levels, especially at the parliamentary level.

They also touched on revising and updating the bilateral Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, where negotiations are in the final stage.