Germany calls on China to use its influence on Russia to end war in Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence on Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

German and Chinese leaders had a one-hour-long phone conversation in which they exchanged views on international issues and the current challenges, according to the statement from the Bellevue Palace.

"The president underlined the common interest of Europe and China in an end to the war [in Ukraine], as well as respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and withdrawal of Russian troops, which are required for this," the statement said.

Steinmeier also asked Xi to use his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war, according to the statement.

He thanked the Chinese president for his support of the joint declaration of the G-20 Summit last month, which underlined that the use of nuclear weapons was unacceptable.





