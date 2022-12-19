Several explosions heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv: Mayor

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning, the city's mayor said.

"Several explosions were heard in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital," Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

He said that the critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv have been damaged in the attacks.

"Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilize the situation with energy and heat supply," he said.

No loss of life or injuries have yet been reported and medics are working on the ground, Klitschko added.

Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba also said on Telegram that Russian forces carried out drone attacks on Kyiv this morning.