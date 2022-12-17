This is the scary place where Diana Princess of Wales is buried

Despite being one of Princess Diana's favorite haunts, the site has sparked outrage as it currently looks so neglected.

Recently, Charles Spencer, Lady Diana's younger brother, posted a photo of Princess Diana's resting place on social media, sparking heated discussions on the internet because the place looked quite deserted and scary.

The loneliness that followed Princess Diana in her later years is the same loneliness that surrounds her grave now, for apparently no one lived on her property and didn't visit her grave very often either.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family and the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales. She was born on July 1, 1961, and died on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris, France.

Diana was a popular and iconic figure, known for her humanitarian work and her high-profile marriage and divorce. She was also the mother of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

After her death, Lady Diana's body was returned to England and she was laid to rest on an island in the middle of the lake at Althorp Estate, where her house was located in her teenage years.

The island, which is called Round Oval, is surrounded by a circular yew hedge and is only accessible by a small wooden bridge.

The gravesite is marked by a simple white marble slab inscribed with Lady Diana's name and the dates of her birth and death. The island and gravesite are not open to the public, but visitors to Althorp Estate can view the island from a distance.

His younger brother, Charles, who is responsible for carrying out his sister's will and left her body next to their father's, occasionally posts photos of the grave on his Instagram account to let his followers know about his legacy.

But this time, the abandoned place that Princess Diana initially liked caught people's attention because it seems that her children and her relatives do not visit often.