Iran threatens to permanently block WhatsApp and Instagram

Iran is threatening to permanently block the apps WhatsApp and Instagram, which are very popular in the country.



The US internet company Meta has so far not responded to the letter sent by the Iranian authorities in early December, in which they demanded that the company open a representative office in the country and adapt its guidelines to those of the Islamic Republic.



"If Meta does not respond to our letter, this could be the prologue to a permanent block," National Cyber Centre chief Abolhassan Firouzabadi said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.



Iran's security services had already blocked Instagram and WhatsApp as part of the protests that have now been going on for three months. According to Tehran, the two apps were involved "in the conspiracy against Iran led by the foreign enemies."



This is how the Iranian leadership describes the months-long nationwide anti-regime protests that have claimed several hundred lives. Legal action against Meta is also planned.



Critics of the Iranian system of rule see the massive internet restrictions and the blocking of apps as an attempt to prevent the dissemination of information, pictures and videos about the protests.



The press is not allowed to report independently on the protests. Journalists who ignored the censorship were arrested and dozens of them are still in prison.











