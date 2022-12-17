Lithuania, US agree to $495 million HIMARS systems contract

Lithuania is purchasing eight HIMARS launchers from the US as well as a variety of missiles, including long-range missiles that can reach targets 300 kilometers distant, for an estimated price of 495 million US dollars.

The HIMARS systems, their ammunition, maintenance tools, and training services are being purchased by Lithuania in accordance with the terms of the deal. The US government places the order with the US armaments industry on behalf of the buyer. In 2025, Lithuania should receive the first systems.

"This is a huge step for our armed forces," Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said, after meeting with the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington and signing the contract.

"Let me commend Lithuania for its significant defence spending and investment in new capabilities," the US Defence Secretary added at the meeting on Thursday.

HIMARS systems are mounted on trucks that can hold a container with six long-range, guided missiles with a range of approximately 70 kilometers, or one ATACMS missile with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

One of the biggest arms manufacturers in the world, Lockheed Martin, produces HIMARS. The need for HIMARS systems has greatly expanded recently on a global scale. Lockheed Martin revealed plans to boost manufacturing from the current 60 units per year to 96 units annually in the fall.

Twenty HIMARS systems, which are being successfully employed in the fight against Russia's invasion, were also provided to Ukraine by the US.

Latvia and Estonia have also announced plans to purchase HIMARS systems, according to the officials of the Baltic republics.

Anuauskas claims that these acquisitions, which are coordinated between Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, should result in the procurement of 20 HIMARS systems overall in the region.