European rights court to take precautionary measure against Belgium over asylum seekers' lack of shelter

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) took a precautionary injunction Friday against Belgium for not providing shelter to male asylum seekers seeking international protection.

"The Court decided to indicate an interim measure to the Belgian State in respect of 160 adult male applicants who had obtained a final domestic decision, as yet uncompiled with, from the Brussels Labour Court," the ECHR said in a statement.

More than 830 people, including 58 unaccompanied minors, had applied with the request since September, it added.

The ECHR directed Belgium to implement the decisions of the court and provide applicants in question with accommodation and material assistance to meet their basic needs for the duration of the proceedings.

An interim injunction was issued against Belgium because of hundreds of applications on Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 21 and Dec. 1.

Belgium has been grappling with a crisis concerning the lack of shelter for asylum seekers for more than one year.



