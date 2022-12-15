UN chief urges 'swift' investigation into killing of Irish peacekeeper in Lebanon

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged a "swift" investigation Thursday into the killing of an Irish peacekeeper in southern Lebanon, according to his spokesman.

Guterres is "deeply saddened" by the death of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeper, Stephane Dujarric told journalists.

"He urges a swift investigation by relevant authorities to determine the facts related to the incident and the need for accountability," he said.

The Irish soldier was killed and three other soldiers injured when their vehicle came under fire late Wednesday, according to the mission.

UNIFIL spokeswoman Andrea Teneti said details are still "sparse and conflicting" and added that UNIFIL is coordinating with Lebanese forces.

The multinational peacekeeping force has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978. Its primary objective is to maintain security in the region and monitor a cessation-of-hostilities agreement.

Following the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, UNIFIL was tasked with ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for a cease-fire between warring sides and an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.



