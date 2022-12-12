Russia does not intend to quickly change nuclear doctrine: Kremlin

Russia does not intend to change its nuclear doctrine quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a weekly press briefing on Monday.

"We are not talking about some quick actions in this regard," Peskov said when asked if Russia's nuclear doctrine could be adjusted in the future.

Peskov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that discussions are constantly going on at the expert level, adding that a comparison of doctrinal guidelines is also undertaken, including those "taking into account how the overall situation is developing."

Peskov also said Putin's news conference will not take place before 2023, but that the Kremlin hopes Putin "will still find an opportunity to talk with journalists, as he does regularly, including during foreign visits."

During the briefing, Peskov separately said a phone conversation between Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was not yet scheduled, adding that "so far, there has been no initiative from the French side."

Peskov further said the Kremlin has not heard of a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his US counterpart Joe Biden to hold an "international peace summit" and that they are "not aware that the US somehow encouraged Zelenskyy to negotiate peace."

"There were no requests (from Washington)," Peskov added, in response to a question about the possibility of a telephone conversation between Putin and Biden.

Las week, Putin said Moscow considers nuclear weapons as a means of defense or a deterrent factor, and realizes the danger they pose.

Putin added that unlike the US, which has big nuclear arsenals in Europe, Russia is carrying out a more responsible nuclear policy and does not transfer its nuclear weapons to other countries.