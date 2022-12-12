News World Probe into far-right coup plotters to be debated in Bundestag

DPA WORLD Published December 12,2022

An investigation into a far-right terrorist group that was allegedly plotting to overthrow the German government will be subject to debate in the Bundestag parliament on Monday.



The legal affairs committee and the interior affairs committee will meet for a special session, while members of parliament will be able to pose questions about the investigation to the parliamentary control committee, which meets in secret.



Twenty-five suspects, including a former member of parliament, were arrested in a series of raids on Wednesday. They allegedly sought to overthrow the democratic order and install a new government, according to a statement by the public prosecutor's office.



Prosecutors said that the key suspects belonged to an unnamed terrorist group linked to the extremist Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement, a group which does not acknowledge the authority of the German state.



The conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group requested the special sessions in parliament in order to find out whether the suspects might have been forewarned so that they could have removed weapons and other evidence ahead of the raids.









