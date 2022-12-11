Germany increases winter aid for homeless people

Aid to homeless people in Germany -- around 263,000 according to the official data -- has been increased before winter.

Those in need showed interest in food, clothing, and blankets distributed to the homeless in front of the historic Cologne Cathedral.

Jutte Schulte, the director of the charity organization Jutta's Soup Kitchen, told Anadolu Agency that they distributed food, clothing, and blankets on Sunday, and that they made the aid continuous.

Emphasizing that they increased their aid before winter, Schulte said the bags contain food and Christmas chocolates.

He added that they will do the distribution every Friday during December, and noted that they will help people staying on the street at night on the 24th.

The food in aid bags includes soup, cocoa, salty foods, cake, pasta, and bread.

"It is very difficult to live outside in the cold," he said.

Dom Kalle, who said he had been living on the street for several years, said he was pleased with the help given to him and his dog.

Stating that he received a tent, sleeping bag, backpack, and food, Kalle said: "I stay on the street because I am not allowed to enter with my dog."

- 263,000 PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE PERMANENT HOMES

According to a report by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on the situation of the homeless in the country, as of Jan. 31, 263,000 people did not have a permanent home.

In the report, homeless people are divided into three groups: those who are sheltered in emergency accommodation (178,000 people), those living with their friends or acquaintances (49,000), and those who live on the street (37,000).

In the report, 63% of the homeless are men and 35% are women.

Two-thirds of the homeless have German citizenship, more than half of these people suffer from a long-term illness or disability, and a quarter of them have addictions such as drugs or alcohol.





