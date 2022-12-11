German rail announces resumption of full Berlin-Hanover service

Normal rail services have resumed along the key Berlin-Hanover stretch of line, following three weeks of restrictions caused by a collision, Germany's state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn announced on Sunday.



A collision on November 17 between two freight trains, one of them carrying highly flammable propane gas in 25 tanker wagons, had led to restrictions on the route, diversions and increased travel times.



"As announced, all trains are now moving normally on the direct route between Berlin and Hanover," a DB spokesman said. "Resumption of operations took place without any problems."



He said the entire rail bed had been rebuilt, new track laid and the control and safety technology repaired.



Early on the morning of November 17, a goods train on the east-west train line had stopped at a signal near the small town of Leiferde near Gifhorn in the state of Lower Saxony. Another freight train collided with it. Four carriages overturned and the overhead line was also damaged. One of the drivers was slightly injured.



Emergency workers needed several days to pump out the propane and to burn it off.



