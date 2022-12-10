Erdoğan to hold phone calls with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts on Sunday to discuss latest developments

Highlighting Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Turkish president said he will speak to Russian and Ukrainian leaders over the phone on Sunday.

"We ship grain from there (Ukraine) to all over the world. Tomorrow I will talk with Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and then with Mr. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky and discuss what else can we do," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event in the northern Turkish province of Samsun on Saturday.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days ahead of its scheduled expiration on Nov. 19, the deal was extended for another 120 days.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its unique ability to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war that started in February through negotiations.

Highlighting Türkiye's economic achievements in the last two decades, Erdoğan said Türkiye will be among the world's top 10 economies in a short time.

"We aim to establish the infrastructure of the future world in every field," he said and also reiterated the commitment and determination to fight terrorism.