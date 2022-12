During his speech at TRT World Forum 2022, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Friday: ''Without Angela Merkel the immigrants won't survive in Europe, but without Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the walls of Europe won't survive.''

''I do not know why people does not love to hear this but Türkiye will start a new century in international relations under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.'' he added.