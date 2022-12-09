Türkiye 'neutralizes' 4,000 terrorists in operations at home, abroad in 2022: Defense Ministry

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" around 4,000 terrorists in operations at home and abroad in 2022, the defense ministry said Friday.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar underlined the importance of the operations by security forces while addressing the General Assembly of the Turkish parliament.

Türkiye to date has neutralized 4,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists, he said.

"PKK/YPG/PYD are all the same. We are determined to save our country and our noble nation from the scourge of terrorism, regardless of their name or whoever supports them," he said. "The largest, most comprehensive, and most effective land and air operations of the last period, including Operation Claw-Sword" are carried out against terror organizations in northern Iraq and Syria, he said.

In the operation, many shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses were destroyed, he said, adding that 364 terrorists were neutralized.

Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria -- a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG terror group -- which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.