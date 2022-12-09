Moscow confirms talks between Russian, US diplomats in Istanbul

Russian and US diplomats held talks on bilateral relations in a meeting in Istanbul, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Friday.

The meeting was attended by heads of relevant departments, Sergey Ryabkov said at an event in Moscow, adding that they discussed "irritants" in bilateral relations.

He said the two sides also spoke about issues related to visas and embassy operations.

This meeting, however, does not "signal that we are resuming dialogue with the US on major issues," Ryabkov asserted.

He said Russia remains open to direct contact with the US, but this is still "difficult" to achieve.

For the continuation of constructive dialogue, "necessary conditions must be created and any possible talks must be meaningful," he added.

"Dialogue with the Americans on prisoner swaps has been and will continue directly without intermediaries," said Ryabkov.



